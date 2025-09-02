Stars Shine Bright at the U.S. Open Over Labor Day Weekend

Flushing Meadows, NY – Labor Day weekend attracted numerous celebrities to the U.S. Open, with stars like Ciara, Ben Stiller, Lindsay Lohan, and Rami Malek among those spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Among the attendees was Simone Ashley, known for her role in ‘Bridgerton.’ She arrived in style, wearing a Polo Bear sweater, white jeans, and sneakers, accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and carrying a Prada purse. During the event, Ashley was seen in the stands with a mystery man, having recently confirmed her split from boyfriend Constantin ‘Tino’ Klein.

Ashley commented on her single status, stating, “It’s kind of ironic that I’m promoting a rom-com while entering my single era.” Currently, she is filming a sequel to ‘Bridgerton’ in New York City and expressed excitement over the new season’s developments.

Tournament director Stacey Allaster praised the atmosphere at the U.S. Open, saying, “These are the best fans in the world. They bring their own New York enthusiasm and energy, and the athletes feed off that.”

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe shared his thoughts on playing at the iconic venue, emphasizing its unique ambiance: “Night on Ashe is so special… It’s the biggest court in tennis, the atmosphere is wild, and it’s for people like me. I really take that in.”

In addition to Ashley, other celebrities were also seen enjoying the matches, including Ciara and her children, who attended for their third consecutive day, and Laverne Cox, who posed stylishly in all black.

Rami Malek, looking sharp in Ralph Lauren, joined famous figures like Katie Holmes and Tina Fey, who took a break from filming to enjoy the games. The U.S. Open continues to attract a star-studded crowd as the tournament progresses.

As the tournament unfolds, more celebrity sightings are expected. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on notable attendees throughout the 2025 U.S. Open.