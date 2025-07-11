Stars Shine Bright at Premieres and Events This Week

London, England – This week, celebrities made headlines from London to Hollywood, attending various events and premieres. Notably, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby shared a heartfelt moment at the premiere of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” on July 10 in London.

Meanwhile, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon with her son Beau on July 10, fitting right into the vibrant summer atmosphere. In another part of London, actress Sophie Turner and her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson were spotted on July 9, both wearing stylish Ray-Bans as they strolled through Notting Hill.

Hollywood also sparkled as Tina Knowles and Debbie Allen appeared together at the ceremony honoring Glynn Turman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 10.

Various other stars were seen across the globe. In New York, actress and entrepreneur spoke onstage at the Global Citizen NOW event the same day, just months after departing from her role on “Shark Tank.” In Deal, England, a popular actor engaged with volunteers during a beach clean-up initiative organized by the local environmental group Deal With It on July 10.

From supermodels sipping drinks at Wimbledon to memorable appearances at fashion shows in Paris, this week has been packed with star-studded moments. As new events continue, fans can look forward to more memorable outings by their favorite celebrities.