Stars Shine at 2025 Emmy Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA — Television’s biggest stars gathered for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, September 14, 2025, to celebrate the best in television. The evening highlighted various standout performances across multiple genres.

The top honor for Outstanding Drama Series went to HBO Max‘s “The Pitt,” which entered the night with a total of 13 nominations. Lead actor Noah Wyle also took home the award for his memorable performance in the series, marking a significant night for the show’s team.

In the comedy category, Apple TV+’s “The Studio” won Outstanding Comedy Series, led by star Seth Rogen, who was awarded Outstanding Lead Actor for his role. The show matched an all-time nomination record of 23, previously set by “The Bear” in 2024.

This year’s awards recognized exceptional performances in limited or anthology series as well. The Netflix series “Adolescence” claimed the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, with its star Stephen Graham winning Outstanding Lead Actor.

Jean Smart earned her seventh career Emmy, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Hacks.” For the same category, Hannah Einbinder took home Outstanding Supporting Actress.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. The show flowed smoothly, providing a platform for both established figures and newcomers in the industry.

Among other winners were Britt Lower for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Severance,” and Cristin Milioti, who was awarded Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in “The Penguin.” Lower’s success further highlights the talent emerging from Apple TV’s original programming.

Overall, the awards showcased a strong year in television, with a diverse array of stories and performances resonating with audiences.