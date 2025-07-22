Stars Shine at ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Premiere in NYC

NEW YORK CITY – JULY 21: Hollywood stars gathered in New York City to celebrate the premiere of “Happy Gilmore 2” on Monday night. This sequel comes nearly 30 years after the original film’s release.

The event took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, with a festive green carpet featuring golf clubs and a golf cart. Adam Sandler, who reprises his iconic role, arrived with his wife, Jackie, flaunting a signature look of a Hawaiian shirt, shorts, knee-high socks, and sneakers.

Sandler wasn’t alone; he was joined by his co-star, Puerto Rican rapper and actor Bad Bunny. The two posed together for photographers, sharing a moment that highlighted the film’s blend of humor and star power.

Other notable attendees included original cast members Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Margaret Qualley, as well as new faces like Travis Kelce and Haley Joel Osment. The audience was thrilled to see the beloved characters on the green carpet.

This sequel, directed by Kyle Newacheck, will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 25. The storyline will see Happy Gilmore facing off against Shooter McGavin, played again by McDonald, bringing back a classic rivalry from the first movie.

The original “Happy Gilmore” released on February 16, 1996, follows a hockey player with a newfound talent for golf as he competes in tournaments to save his grandmother’s house. Fans are eagerly awaiting more antics from the character, who became a cult favorite for his unconventional approach to the game.

Stay tuned as more news emerges about the film’s release and reception.