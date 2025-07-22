Entertainment
Stars Shine at ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Premiere in NYC
NEW YORK CITY – JULY 21: Hollywood stars gathered in New York City to celebrate the premiere of “Happy Gilmore 2” on Monday night. This sequel comes nearly 30 years after the original film’s release.
The event took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, with a festive green carpet featuring golf clubs and a golf cart. Adam Sandler, who reprises his iconic role, arrived with his wife, Jackie, flaunting a signature look of a Hawaiian shirt, shorts, knee-high socks, and sneakers.
Sandler wasn’t alone; he was joined by his co-star, Puerto Rican rapper and actor Bad Bunny. The two posed together for photographers, sharing a moment that highlighted the film’s blend of humor and star power.
Other notable attendees included original cast members Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Margaret Qualley, as well as new faces like Travis Kelce and Haley Joel Osment. The audience was thrilled to see the beloved characters on the green carpet.
This sequel, directed by Kyle Newacheck, will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 25. The storyline will see Happy Gilmore facing off against Shooter McGavin, played again by McDonald, bringing back a classic rivalry from the first movie.
The original “Happy Gilmore” released on February 16, 1996, follows a hockey player with a newfound talent for golf as he competes in tournaments to save his grandmother’s house. Fans are eagerly awaiting more antics from the character, who became a cult favorite for his unconventional approach to the game.
Stay tuned as more news emerges about the film’s release and reception.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours