Entertainment
Stars Shine at ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Premiere in New York City
New York City, NY – The highly anticipated sequel, “Happy Gilmore 2,” premiered on July 21, 2025, at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Stars Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Margaret Qualley walked the green carpet, eager to celebrate the film’s return.
Also in attendance were several cast members, including Bad Bunny, Christopher McDonald, Kid Cudi, and John Cena. Adam Sandler, reprising his role as the long-driving golfer, expressed excitement for the sequel after nearly 30 years since the first film debuted.
“It’s been a long wait, but we’re back,” Sandler said. “Happy has a lot more adventures to go through, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we’ve created.”
“Happy Gilmore 2” follows Happy, who continues to navigate his golf career and challenges in life after winning the Tour Championship in 1996. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 25.
The premiere attracted a wide range of celebrities, with many capturing moments on the red carpet. attendees included Amber Ruffin, Jon Lovitz, and Michelle Wie.
In addition, golf enthusiasts such as Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler were also spotted, emphasizing the film’s connection to the sport. Guests mingled and shared laughter, highlighting the film’s lighthearted nature.
As fans eagerly await the film’s release, they can browse through various photos capturing the stars’ glamor and excitement at the premiere.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours