Stars Shine at ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Premiere in New York City

New York City, NY – The highly anticipated sequel, “Happy Gilmore 2,” premiered on July 21, 2025, at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Stars Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Margaret Qualley walked the green carpet, eager to celebrate the film’s return.

Also in attendance were several cast members, including Bad Bunny, Christopher McDonald, Kid Cudi, and John Cena. Adam Sandler, reprising his role as the long-driving golfer, expressed excitement for the sequel after nearly 30 years since the first film debuted.

“It’s been a long wait, but we’re back,” Sandler said. “Happy has a lot more adventures to go through, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we’ve created.”

“Happy Gilmore 2” follows Happy, who continues to navigate his golf career and challenges in life after winning the Tour Championship in 1996. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 25.

The premiere attracted a wide range of celebrities, with many capturing moments on the red carpet. attendees included Amber Ruffin, Jon Lovitz, and Michelle Wie.

In addition, golf enthusiasts such as Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler were also spotted, emphasizing the film’s connection to the sport. Guests mingled and shared laughter, highlighting the film’s lighthearted nature.

As fans eagerly await the film’s release, they can browse through various photos capturing the stars’ glamor and excitement at the premiere.