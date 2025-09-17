Stars Shine Across New York and Beyond This Week

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Celebrities have been making headlines all week, appearing at various events from New York to Los Angeles. This week, the spotlight shined brightly on notable figures as they attended fashion shows, premieres, and exclusive dinners.

On September 15, actress Jessica Alba was spotted enjoying a night out in New York City with her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez. The couple was seen strolling through the streets, embracing the vibrant NYC nightlife.

A standout moment was the premiere of ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, where stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell dazzled attendees with their stunning looks at the film’s New York premiere. The event took place on the same day, showcasing their on-screen chemistry to a captivated audience.

Ciara made a splash during New York Fashion Week, giving the Tory Burch show rave reviews on September 15. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari shared joyful smiles at the ‘London Calling’ premiere.

The buzz continued with numerous fashion moments, as several stars attended the Tory Burch fashion show where influencers and models alike strutted down the runway. Dakota Johnson made headlines in a daring, see-through lace dress at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in NYC.

After a week filled with glamour and excitement, catch more updates on celebrity outings tomorrow as stars continue to showcase their latest looks and projects across cities!