Stars Shine at Premiere of ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, and Ice Spice stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of their highly anticipated film, “Highest 2 Lowest,” on August 11, 2025. The event took place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Harvey Theater.

The premiere, hosted by A24 and Apple, attracted numerous stars, including director Spike Lee and cast members Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Dean Winters, and John Douglas Thompson. Notable musicians such as Judy Collins, Brent Faiyaz, Chance the Rapper, Princess Nokia, and Slick Rick also attended.

This film, which hits theaters on August 15 before streaming on Apple TV+ starting September 5, is a modern take on Akira Kurosawa‘s classic “High and Low.” The original story revolves around a shoe company executive whose chauffeur’s son is kidnapped by mistake. In the new version, Washington plays a music mogul facing a similar crisis in contemporary New York City.

This premiere marks the first collaboration between Washington and Lee since the 2006 film “Inside Man.” Lee has mentioned that this might be the last time he directs the Oscar-winning actor due to Washington’s potential retirement plans.

Lee praised A$AP Rocky’s performance, stating, “In this film, Denzel and A$AP go toe to toe. They were going at it.” Lee urged fans not to underestimate Rocky’s ability to hold his ground against Washington.

As the evening unfolded, fans eagerly captured moments from the star-studded occasion while awaiting the film’s official release.