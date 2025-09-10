Stars Shine at the Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO, Canada — Celebrities took center stage this week at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), showcasing their latest work and mingling with fans. The festival, which began on September 6, highlights films and performances from both emerging and established artists.

Jeremy Renner was a prominent figure at the premiere of his highly anticipated sequel, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. He dazzled attendees with his charisma as he arrived at the festival on opening night.

In London, Rachel Zegler continued her engagement in the theater scene, performing in the classic play Evita. After her performance, she delighted fans by signing autographs outside the Palladium Theatre.

Back in Toronto, Chris Evans received attention at the premiere of his new comedy film, Sacrifice, showcasing his signature charm and style with a fitted T-shirt highlighting his biceps.

Brendan Fraser also made a notable appearance at TIFF, representing his film Rental Family. The excitement was palpable among fans as he shared moments of appreciation for the audience.

Other stars in attendance included Richard Linklater and notable figures at the Road to the Golden Globes party held at Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation for the upcoming awards season.

As celebrities walked the red carpet, many turned heads with their glamorous outfits. The event showcased a mix of excitement and star power, including a pastel pink ensemble that stood out amongst the crowd.

Fans and attendees can expect more exciting developments as the festival continues, providing updates and insights into their favorite stars. Expect additional images and stories as the week progresses, showcasing even more A-list outings and events.