States Sue Trump Administration Over Withheld Education Funding

Washington, D.C. — Twenty-four states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump‘s administration, claiming it illegally withheld $7 billion in federal funding for education.

The suit, launched on Monday, names Trump, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, and Office of Budget Management Director Russell Vought as defendants. It claims their actions have caused significant chaos for K-12 school districts by refusing to distribute funding for six essential grant programs.

These grants fund various crucial services, including after-school programs for children of working parents, English classes for non-native speakers, as well as bullying and suicide prevention initiatives. Additionally, they support teacher recruitment and training, a vital need as many schools nationwide continue to struggle with hiring.

According to state officials, when these funds were slated to be released in July, the Department of Education unexpectedly informed the states that the money was under review to ensure compliance with Trump’s policy goals. Meanwhile, the Office of Management and Budget expressed concerns about whether the funding could be misused to support a ‘radical leftwing agenda.’

The lawsuit alleges that by freezing the funds, the Trump administration has overstepped Congress’s power of the purse. This action allegedly violates both the Impoundment Control Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

New York Attorney General Letitia James condemned the funding freeze in a statement. “The federal government cannot use our children’s classrooms to advance its assault on immigrant and working families,” she stated, emphasizing the detrimental impact it would have on students and families relying on these essential programs.

The suit is joined by attorneys general from various states, including Arizona, California, and Texas, as well as governors from Pennsylvania and Kentucky, showcasing a widespread coalition against the administration’s actions.

This lawsuit represents a significant confrontation between state governments and federal authorities over education funding and the associated implications for students and families across the country. As the case progresses, it will likely raise discussions about the federal government’s role in education and the distribution of federal funding.