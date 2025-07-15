News
States Sue Trump Administration Over Withheld Education Funding
Washington, D.C. — Twenty-four states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump‘s administration, claiming it illegally withheld $7 billion in federal funding for education.
The suit, launched on Monday, names Trump, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, and Office of Budget Management Director Russell Vought as defendants. It claims their actions have caused significant chaos for K-12 school districts by refusing to distribute funding for six essential grant programs.
These grants fund various crucial services, including after-school programs for children of working parents, English classes for non-native speakers, as well as bullying and suicide prevention initiatives. Additionally, they support teacher recruitment and training, a vital need as many schools nationwide continue to struggle with hiring.
According to state officials, when these funds were slated to be released in July, the Department of Education unexpectedly informed the states that the money was under review to ensure compliance with Trump’s policy goals. Meanwhile, the Office of Management and Budget expressed concerns about whether the funding could be misused to support a ‘radical leftwing agenda.’
The lawsuit alleges that by freezing the funds, the Trump administration has overstepped Congress’s power of the purse. This action allegedly violates both the Impoundment Control Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.
New York Attorney General Letitia James condemned the funding freeze in a statement. “The federal government cannot use our children’s classrooms to advance its assault on immigrant and working families,” she stated, emphasizing the detrimental impact it would have on students and families relying on these essential programs.
The suit is joined by attorneys general from various states, including Arizona, California, and Texas, as well as governors from Pennsylvania and Kentucky, showcasing a widespread coalition against the administration’s actions.
This lawsuit represents a significant confrontation between state governments and federal authorities over education funding and the associated implications for students and families across the country. As the case progresses, it will likely raise discussions about the federal government’s role in education and the distribution of federal funding.
Recent Posts
- Trump Announces Trade Agreement with Indonesia, Details Unclear
- Tennis Stars Ready for Action at UniCredit Iasi Open
- Illinois Tollway Updates Infrastructure for Cashless System
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court