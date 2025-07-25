Stay Healthy While Having Fun at Hersheypark This Summer

HERSHEY, Pa. — Summer visitors at Hersheypark can enjoy a day full of fun while staying healthy with some simple wellness tips. As crowds gather in the amusement park during peak season, temperatures can soar into the high 90s, requiring visitors to be mindful of their health.

To stay hydrated, guests are encouraged to drink plenty of water and limit sugary drinks and coffee that can cause dehydration. Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat can also help keep cool. Planning lunch during the hottest hours is a good idea, allowing time to enjoy air conditioning or the park’s water attractions.

The Boardwalk, a water park within Hersheypark, offers attractions for all ages, including a lazy river and thrilling slides with over one million gallons of water. Visitors can bring an empty reusable water bottle, or one sealed bottle, and refill it throughout the park. Complimentary cups of water are available at all Hersheypark-owned food locations.

Skin protection is another essential consideration. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Visitors should apply it 30 minutes before heading outside and reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. It’s also advisable to protect lips with a sunscreen lip balm.

Sunglasses are essential to prevent sun damage, even on cloudy days. Guests should look for sunglasses offering 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Note that loose articles, including sunglasses, must be removed on rides.

Comfortable footwear is crucial for a full day of walking and enjoyment. Instead of flip-flops, it is recommended to choose sandals or sneakers with proper arch support to avoid foot discomfort.

To maintain energy levels, guests should opt for small snacks between meals rather than large portions. Hersheypark features over 45 dining options, including healthier choices like fresh salads and grilled chicken.

Remembering these wellness tips will ensure a fun and healthy visit to Hersheypark. For more health news, visit the Penn State Health website.