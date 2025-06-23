B-2 Stealth Bombers Conduct Surprise Strike on Iranian Nuclear Sites

LECCE, Italy — In a surprising military action, the United States launched a strike against three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 21-22, 2025. This operation, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” involved seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers that targeted sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, confirmed the operation’s success, which came just days after President Donald Trump stated that a decision on attacking Iran was pending. The planning for the strike involved significant deception tactics to obscure the true mission of the bombers.

Prior to the strike, a flight of U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft departed from Oklahoma toward Missouri, sparking speculation of B-2 deployments due to the region’s military activity. The tanker missions intensified as more aircraft were spotted heading toward strategic locations in Europe, particularly after tankers based in California took off.

According to reports, while many were tracking the tankers’ westward flights, the B-2s were secretly moving eastward, prepared for their attack mission. They took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and were later confirmed to have been refueled by aerial tankers positioned throughout the mission.

In a detailed briefing, Gen. Dan Caine of the Joint Staff explained the operational intricacies, which included 30 tankers and numerous fighter escorts. The strike package was composed of stealth bombers made to appear as if they were headed to Guam to deceive observers.

The B-2s successfully executed their bombing runs on target facilities, deploying 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs) designed to penetrate deeply buried structures. Each B-2 was configured to carry two MOPs, maximizing the strike’s effectiveness.

Initial assessments indicated that all targeted sites received severe damage, although a full analysis will take time. Satellite images have since displayed significant craters at the Fordow site, with discussions ongoing regarding the operational effectiveness of the MOPs against deeply situated nuclear facilities.

As the B-2s returned following their mission, Gen. Caine noted that the U.S. maintained a tactical advantage throughout the operation, achieving total surprise against Iranian defenses.