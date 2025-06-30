Sports
Steelers Bid Farewell to Key Players Before Training Camp
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pittsburgh Steelers are making significant changes this offseason, with various player positions facing upheaval. As the team prepares for training camp, they reflect on the key players who have departed from the roster.
One prominent name is offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., who many Steelers fans were eager to see leave. However, Pittsburgh stands to gain a third-round compensatory pick due to his departure, as he signed with the Tennessee Titans. Despite mixed opinions about Moore’s performance, he provided 66 starts at left tackle over his four years with the team. He had standout performances, including games where he effectively blocked star defender Myles Garrett.
Even with Moore’s exit, the Steelers find themselves in a tough spot, particularly regarding the left tackle position. They traded up in the 2023 draft for Broderick Jones, who has yet to take over the position from Moore in two years. Fans are left hoping Pittsburgh won’t regret letting Moore go.
Another notable departure is defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, considered one of the Steelers’ disappointing high-priced free-agent signings. He was released this offseason before the team found a replacement. The Steelers struggled to get value from Ogunjobi, who was outbid in free agency. They signed Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewo to fill the void, picking Derrick Harmon in the draft, who was quickly named a starter.
Meanwhile, Ogunjobi has joined the Buffalo Bills, who may be questioning their decision to sign him as well.
Safety Ryan Watts is another player on this unfortunate list. A sixth-round pick in 2023, Watts was transitioning to safety successfully until he suffered a neck injury during his final preseason game. Surgery was required after the season, and he recently announced that he must retire for medical reasons. While he may not have reached stardom, Watts’ departure is a tough blow for both him and the team, as he never got a fair chance to prove himself.
