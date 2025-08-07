Steelers’ Cam Heyward Seeks Contract Raise Amid Training Camp Dispute

Pittsburgh, PA – Cam Heyward, a key defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is at the center of a contract dispute as he seeks a raise ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The situation has escalated during training camp, where Heyward has not fully participated in practices this month.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Heyward is scheduled to earn $14.75 million this season, but he has already collected $13.45 million of that as a roster bonus in March. He is asking for a contract restructure due to changes in the market for defensive players this offseason, which he feels warrant a higher salary.

Heyward, who signed a four-year, $65 million deal in 2020, is entering the last year of that contract. He recorded 71 tackles and eight sacks last season, showcasing his importance to the Steelers’ defense. He has been part of the team since he was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

The team and Heyward have communicated about the issue since last September, but no resolution has been reached. As the market for high-end pass rushers has shifted this summer, Heyward’s desire for a pay increase has grown stronger.

In recent statements, fellow teammate T.J. Watt expressed strong support for Heyward, stating, “Man, that’s my brother. I want that dude to get paid what he deserves.” Watt emphasized their partnership on the field, highlighting their ability to disrupt opposing offenses together. He hopes that this season will not be their last as teammates.

Heyward and Watt are recognized as one of the most formidable defensive duos in the AFC, pivotal to the Steelers’ efforts to maintain a strong defensive presence this season.