Sports
Steelers Coach Confirms Yahya Black Will Play Nose Tackle
Pittsburgh, PA — Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin confirmed earlier this week that Yahya Black, the team’s largest defender, will play nose tackle in the future.
Austin spoke to reporters about Black’s position when asked. He noted that while the team had hinted at this plan after the 2025 NFL Draft, it has yet to be implemented.
“Oh, absolutely,” said Austin regarding Black playing nose tackle. “When we get into some of our stuff, he will be able to play in there on the nose and do that stuff.” He added that Black’s agility is often underestimated, explaining it enables him to perform in various roles within their base defense.
The Steelers selected Black in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the second defensive lineman chosen. Although first-round pick Derrick Harmon is expected to start, Black will be a key player in the rotation, joining Daniel Ekuale.
Despite standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 336 pounds, Black possesses above-average athleticism for his size. His impressive physique is a recent change; in the past, he was a multi-sport athlete participating in basketball and track and field events.
“He’ll be able to move anywhere in the interior,” Austin said. “He’ll be a nose, he’ll be a three [technique], he’ll be at two, he can play the four. As he gets going and learns that we’ll like him because he’s a big man that’s hard to move.”
The Steelers have seen promising early results from Black. While they acknowledge that there is still much to accomplish, the team feels confident in what he has demonstrated so far.
Recent Posts
- Kelly Clarkson Launches New Primetime Series ‘Songs & Stories’
- Law Roach Brings Sass Back to ‘Project Runway’ Season 21
- Nick Jonas Reveals Unusual Bedroom Rules on TikTok
- Steelers Coach Confirms Yahya Black Will Play Nose Tackle
- João Fonseca Set for US Open Debut Against Miomir Kecmanovic
- Confident Quarterbacks Prepare for NFL Season in Competitive AFC East
- Ten Years After Her US Open Win, Pennetta Returns to the Court
- Steelers Target Colts’ Richardson Amid Quarterback Shakeup
- Lynx to Face Dream in High-Stakes WNBA Showdown
- Giants Coach Confirms Russell Wilson as Starting QB Amid Rising Contender
- Orioles Promote Dylan Beavers to Major League Team
- LGBTQ+ Youth Lose Dedicated Mental Health Support with 988 Lifeline Changes
- Jason Ritter’s Surprise Cameo in Dad’s Sitcom Remembered by Co-Star
- Hollywood Mourns as Icons Pass Away in 2025
- New Film Showcases Thrilling Mystery at Retirement Village
- Steelers’ Will Howard Out for Preseason Game Against Panthers
- Ben Roethlisberger Praises Rookie Derrick Harmon After Strong Preseason Performance
- Angel Reese Scores 19 Points in Return as Sky Fall to Storm
- LDU Quito Hosts Botafogo in Crucial Copa Libertadores Match
- Draft Strategies for 2025 Fantasy Football: Maximize Your Picks