Steelers Coach Confirms Yahya Black Will Play Nose Tackle

Pittsburgh, PA — Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin confirmed earlier this week that Yahya Black, the team’s largest defender, will play nose tackle in the future.

Austin spoke to reporters about Black’s position when asked. He noted that while the team had hinted at this plan after the 2025 NFL Draft, it has yet to be implemented.

“Oh, absolutely,” said Austin regarding Black playing nose tackle. “When we get into some of our stuff, he will be able to play in there on the nose and do that stuff.” He added that Black’s agility is often underestimated, explaining it enables him to perform in various roles within their base defense.

The Steelers selected Black in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the second defensive lineman chosen. Although first-round pick Derrick Harmon is expected to start, Black will be a key player in the rotation, joining Daniel Ekuale.

Despite standing at 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 336 pounds, Black possesses above-average athleticism for his size. His impressive physique is a recent change; in the past, he was a multi-sport athlete participating in basketball and track and field events.

“He’ll be able to move anywhere in the interior,” Austin said. “He’ll be a nose, he’ll be a three [technique], he’ll be at two, he can play the four. As he gets going and learns that we’ll like him because he’s a big man that’s hard to move.”

The Steelers have seen promising early results from Black. While they acknowledge that there is still much to accomplish, the team feels confident in what he has demonstrated so far.