Steelers Deal with Injuries as Tomlin Prepares Players for Change

LATROBE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a challenging situation as three defensive tackles are sidelined with injuries, head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Wednesday.

Defensive tackles Dean Lowry, Jacob Slade, and another unnamed player all sustained knee injuries during practice. Tomlin stated that their conditions are being evaluated, which prompted the team to adjust its defensive lineup by moving DeMarvin Leal to the tackle position to manage the increased workload.

“In that regard, some other injuries to report on. Jacob Slade, he’s got a knee injury that’s being evaluated. Dean Lowry, he’s got a knee injury from yesterday that’s being evaluated. I’ll have more information on some of those guys later,” Tomlin said.

With key players absent, other teammates like Domenique Davis, Yahya Black, and Logan Lee received more playing time than usual during practice, giving them an opportunity to showcase their skills. This change is seen as beneficial for their development.

Tomlin noted that the Steelers’ chances of reaching the postseason are currently +140, but he remains focused on the players in front of him as they work through injuries and assess talent on the field.

In a positive update, guard Isaac Seumalo returned to practice on a limited basis after missing the first week due to a soft-tissue injury.

As the Steelers continue their preparations, the coaching staff is carefully managing player fitness and adjusting to the evolving lineup.

“It’s important for us to adapt as we face these challenges, and that includes putting our best foot forward at every position,” Tomlin said.