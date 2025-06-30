Steelers, Dolphins Finalize Major Trades Including Jonnu Smith

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — In a surprising turn of events, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins have completed a significant trade involving multiple players just moments after reports surfaced about another deal. The Steelers are acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith while sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins.

This blockbuster trade, announced on June 30, 2025, involves the Steelers receiving Ramsey, Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Smith’s agents confirmed that he will also receive a one-year contract extension worth $12 million upon his arrival in Pittsburgh.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan expressed excitement over the new additions. ‘Adding Jalen and Jonnu will undoubtedly enhance our team,’ Khan said. ‘We believe they both bring a lot to the table and will help us during the upcoming season.’

Despite already having a starting tight end in Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers showed interest in Smith due to his versatility and experience under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith when he coached the Tennessee Titans. Smith, who had a career-best season with 88 receptions and 884 receiving yards, adds depth to the Steelers’ offense and is expected to become a valuable asset.

On the other side, Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a key player for the Steelers since he joined the team via trade from the Dolphins in 2019. Known for his ability to make pivotal plays, Fitzpatrick tallied five interceptions in his first season. However, recent seasons saw a decline in his performance, raising questions about his future with the team.

This trade marks the end of Fitzpatrick’s tenure in Pittsburgh, where he made significant contributions over the years. The Dolphins are aiming to strengthen their safety position by bringing in the three-time All-Pro.

As the offseason continues, both teams are looking to adjust their rosters for improved performances in the upcoming season. Fans are eager to see how these changes will impact their respective teams.