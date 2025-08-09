Steelers’ Draft Picks Spark Hope Ahead of 2025 Season

Pittsburgh, PA — The Pittsburgh Steelers believe they have made significant strides following the 2025 NFL Draft. Analysts have responded positively, grading the team’s performance as above average. With several key needs addressed, the Steelers enhanced their roster depth on both offense and defense.

Focusing on the defensive line, the Steelers selected Derrick Harmon in the first round and followed up with nose tackle Yahya Black from Iowa in the fifth round. While Black was not a widely recognized name prior to the draft, his combination of size and strength caught the attention of coaches.

Steelers insider Gerry Dulac reported that coaches regard Black as potentially the greatest steal of the entire draft. This bold assessment reflects the belief from within the organization that Black has the skill set to make an impactful contribution despite his later selection.

“Steelers coaches are beginning to think nose tackle Yahya Black is one of the biggest steals of the entire NFL Draft,” Dulac stated. The encouraging words from the coaching staff have generated excitement among fans, as they highlight the team’s confidence in Black’s future development.

Black’s collegiate career at Iowa showcased his ability to occupy blockers and disrupt opposing offenses. Standing at 6’5″ and over 300 pounds, he offers a formidable presence in the trenches, which aligns with the Steelers’ traditional emphasis on toughness in late-round defensive picks.

Meanwhile, the Steelers also welcomed quarterback Will Howard, taken in the sixth round. Howard demonstrated strong leadership and mobility during early-minicamp sessions, impressing coaches and fans alike. He was expected to spend his rookie season developing behind established veterans and Mason Rudolph.

However, Howard faced an injury setback after fracturing a bone in his throwing hand during practice. He is anticipated to miss approximately three weeks, which limits his opportunities for additional development before the preseason. Although coaches are hopeful for a quick recovery, this injury comes at a pivotal moment in his early career.

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger praised the selection of Howard, emphasizing his strong arm and composure under pressure. He expressed confidence in Howard’s potential, noting the value the Steelers found in him late in the draft.

As the Steelers gear up for their first preseason game, attention will now shift to Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as they prepare to fill the gap left by Howard’s absence. Performance in these games will be crucial for evaluating the team’s quarterback depth as they move toward the regular season.