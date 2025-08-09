Steelers Experiment with Kick Returners After Patterson Release

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are testing multiple players at kick returner after releasing veteran Cordarrelle Patterson earlier this week. Among those trying out for the position are Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson.

Johnson expressed his excitement about contributing to the team’s special teams. “Kickoff return is always a tone-setter for me,” he said. The third-round pick is expected to share the backfield with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, but he aims to make an impact on special teams as well.

During his time at Iowa, Johnson returned 15 kickoffs for 402 yards, averaging 26.8 yards per return. His offensive role grew last season, but he remains optimistic about his contributions to the return game in Pittsburgh.

Warren played a supporting role to Patterson in the return game last year, and he could take on a similar role alongside Johnson now. Wilson, another promising young player, is also competing for a spot as the kick returner.

Johnson’s long-term goal is to become the Steelers’ starting running back, especially as Warren plays on a one-year deal. As a third-round pick, Johnson is expected to develop into the team’s main runner. He is anticipated to see action early in the preseason as the Steelers evaluate their options at kick returner.