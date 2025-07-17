Steelers Eye Keenan Allen to Bolster Offense as Free Agency Heats Up

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to add another wide receiver to enhance their offensive lineup for the upcoming NFL season. Analyst Moe Moton from Bleacher Report suggests that six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, currently a free agent after his tenure with the Chicago Bears, could be a strong target for the Steelers.

Moton noted, “The Pittsburgh Steelers are making win-now moves. This offseason, they have added multiple veterans with decorated resumes, signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Darius Slay, and acquiring wideout DK Metcalf. The Steelers should make another move for a wide receiver to help Rodgers, and Allen could fit within their receiver rotation.”

In the 2024 season, Allen finished second on the Bears in catches, logging 70 receptions for 744 yards and leading the team with seven touchdown receptions, showcasing his ongoing ability to produce at a high level. His skill set aligns well with that of existing Steelers players, especially Metcalf.

The Steelers currently face a depth issue at wide receiver, especially following the departure of George Pickens to the Cowboys. The addition of Allen could provide a layer of reliability as Pittsburgh aims for a competitive edge in the AFC North. Analysts believe that acquiring Allen might not require a substantial financial commitment, making the move both low-risk and high-reward.

With the competitive nature of the AFC North, bolstering the receiving corps is essential for the Steelers as they prepare to maximize quarterback Rodgers’ final championship window. A trio of Metcalf, Allen, and Calvin Austin III could enhance the Steelers’ offensive balance and effectiveness for the upcoming season.