Steelers Eye Trade for Jalen Ramsey Despite West Coast Aspirations

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly considering a trade for veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they aim to bolster their defense ahead of the upcoming NFL season. This speculation escalated after the Steelers signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal, signaling their commitment to competing for a Super Bowl.

Ramsey, currently with the Miami Dolphins, has been linked to the Steelers as a potential trade target. Despite recent silence on the rumors, the team remains a viable candidate due to their need for defensive support in the secondary. Mark Kaboly, a sports insider, noted, ‘I bet you, they’re listening,’ indicating the Steelers are open to discussions regarding Ramsey.

At 30 years old, Ramsey may not be as dominant as he once was, but his performance speaks volumes. In the last season, he tallied 60 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes. His contributions during the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams also underlined his capability with totals such as 88 tackles and four interceptions.

Should the Steelers move forward with this pursuit, they would solidify their cornerback position, a critical need especially facing elite wide receivers in their division. However, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter suggested that Ramsey has West Coast ambitions for his next team, possibly favoring locations like Los Angeles.

As trade discussions continue, it remains uncertain if a deal will materialize before the start of training camp. Schefter asserted, ‘Jalen Ramsey will get traded,’ but Pittsburgh has not emerged as a destination in recent reports.

The Steelers have made headlines with their cornerback situation since minicamp concluded, as they aim to enhance their roster options. While Ramsey could fit the bill as a top-tier cornerback, whether the Steelers will take the leap remains to be seen.