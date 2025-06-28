Steelers Part Ways with Key Players Ahead of Training Camp

Pittsburgh, PA — The Pittsburgh Steelers are undergoing significant changes this offseason, with various position groups seeing notable turnover as they prepare for training camp.

Among the prominent faces no longer with the team is running back Najee Harris. While Harris had a productive career, ranking sixth all-time in rushing yards for the franchise with 4,312 yards, the Steelers opted not to pick up his fifth-year option. Instead, they invested in running back Jaylen Warren and drafted Kaleb Johnson to bolster their backfield.

Harris was the latest in a string of first-round draft picks who have left the Steelers, which includes T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, Artie Burns, Terrell Edmunds, and Devin Bush. Despite his accomplishments, the team felt he did not justify the investment.

Also departing is inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich. A seventh-round pick who made a name for himself on special teams, Matakevich, after stints with the Bills and a return to Pittsburgh, struggled with injuries and on-field performance, leading to the Steelers drafting Carson Bruener in the seventh round.

Offensive lineman Nate Herbig was also part of the offseason turnover. He entered training camp as a potential starting center but suffered a season-ending injury, paving the way for rookie Zach Frazier to take over the role. Herbig has since signed with the Washington Commanders, leaving the Steelers to assess their interior line depth.

As the Steelers move forward into training camp, these changes are indicative of the team’s effort to rebuild and revitalize key positions.