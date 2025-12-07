Steelers and Ravens Clash in AFC North Showdown

NEW YORK — Dec. 2, 2025 — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are both tied for the top spot in the AFC North with a record of 6-6, as they prepare to meet on Sunday. This matchup is critical for both teams as they look to improve their playoff hopes.

The Ravens started the season poorly with a 1-5 record but have bounced back with five consecutive wins. However, they faced a rough setback last week, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-14. Coach John Harbaugh expressed disappointment over that game, saying, “Lamar doesn’t take it lightly more than anybody. No player on this team takes it lightly.”

The Steelers, on the other hand, began the season strong at 4-1. But they have lost five of their last seven games, including a 26-7 defeat at home against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled in that game, completing only 10 of 21 passes for 117 yards, which he labeled as a low point.

Pittsburgh will look to its rushing game, featuring running backs Kenny Gainwell and Jaylen Warren, both averaging over 4.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Ravens running back Derrick Henry is just 69 yards shy of achieving 1,000 rushing yards for the seventh time in his career.

In their last postseason meeting, the Ravens eliminated the Steelers 28-14 in the AFC Wild Card round, with Henry dominating the game. He rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns that day. The rivalry has been intense, with Pittsburgh winning eight of the last 11 matchups.

This game is crucial not only for the standings but also as the teams gear up for a rematch in Week 18. Only two games separate the top four teams in the AFC North. The stakes are high as each side also strives for momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. The winner of this game could gain an essential advantage in their quest for the playoffs.