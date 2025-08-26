Sports
Steelers Release Veteran Receiver Robert Woods Before 53-Man Roster Deadline
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran wide receiver Robert Woods ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The decision comes after Woods struggled during the preseason.
Woods, 33, signed a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Steelers in April. Initially viewed as a strong contender for the roster, his status changed after the team traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in May, increasing the expectations for Woods.
Despite being positioned as a second-stringer on the depth chart, Woods played only limited snaps in the preseason, recording just one catch for four yards over 69 snaps. The Steelers have since focused on younger talent at the position. Rookie Roman Wilson and veteran Scotty Miller significantly outperformed Woods, showcasing their abilities during training camp.
The Steelers have not added any significant talent to their receiving group since the offseason program began. The team’s strategy shifted with the acquisition of tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins, allowing for a more versatile use of the roster.
Woods has had a notable career, boasting 8,233 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns over 12 seasons. He was part of the Los Angeles Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI in 2021. However, he now faces an uncertain future in the NFL as he looks for opportunities outside of Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are still exploring options to bolster their wide receiver unit as they prepare for the coming season.
