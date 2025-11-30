Steelers Sign Asante Samuel Jr. Amid Injuries to Key Players

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of their upcoming game. Samuel, 26, joined the team three weeks ago after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April.

This marks Samuel’s debut with the Steelers after extensive practice recoveries. Initially believed to be dealing with a shoulder concern, it was confirmed that he faced a serious neck injury requiring surgery by Dr. David Okonkwo, the Steelers’ team neurosurgeon.

“He checked all the medical boxes and is ready to contribute,” a source close to the player stated.

Samuel, the son of former Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel Sr., was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft and has primarily played as a slot cornerback.

In further injury news, left tackle Jermaine Jones has been placed on injured reserve with a neck injury sustained during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Initially thought to be minor, tests revealed a severe issue that will require sidelining him for the rest of the season.

“It’s a tough break for Jermaine, especially during what was looking to be a promising third year,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Jones was injured while blocking a defender and exhibited signs of serious stingers. He was assisted off the field and replaced by veteran Calvin Anderson. The injury raises concerns given its history with other players on the team.

The Steelers now turn to Andrus Peat as the starting left tackle as they navigate this challenging phase of the season.

As they head into the next game against the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers must address their offensive line dynamics while welcoming Samuel to the game roster.