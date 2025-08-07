Steelers Sign Logan Woodside After Rookie QB Will Howard’s Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Logan Woodside in response to the injury of rookie Will Howard, head coach Mike Tomlin announced. Woodside becomes the team’s fourth quarterback, joining Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, and Skylar Thompson.

Rudolph is expected to start the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Thompson taking the backup role. Tomlin stated during a press conference that the team’s final practices prior to the game will determine if Woodside is in a position to play. Rodgers will not participate in the preseason.

Will Howard, the sixth-round draft pick, suffered a fractured finger during training camp, which is likely to sideline him for the entire preseason. Despite hopes of a quick recovery, Tomlin indicated that Howard may miss all three exhibition games but hopes to return for the regular season.

Howard’s injury occurred during a center exchange at practice, forcing him to leave immediately. He is currently wearing a brace on his throwing hand but will avoid surgery.

Logan Woodside, 30, was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, and rejoined the Bengals last season. Throughout his career, Woodside has appeared in 13 games, where he has thrown seven passes, totaling 34 yards and one interception, along with 14 rushes for 10 yards.

Woodside has a connection with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from their time together with the Titans, which could help him integrate into the Steelers’ system quickly. While Woodside’s chances of making the 53-man roster appear slim, his presence is seen as crucial for depth at the quarterback position.

With Howard’s absence, Thompson gains a better chance of being the team’s third quarterback for the regular season. Although Woodside may not see extensive playtime initially, any opportunity he receives during the preseason could help him showcase his abilities.

This decision underscores the Steelers’ intent to bolster their quarterback depth in light of recent injuries. Woodside’s experience in the league and familiarity with the Steelers’ system should provide added stability for the team as they head into the preseason.