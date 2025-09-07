Steelers Take Bold Chance on Aaron Rodgers Amid Quarterback Controversies

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers, aiming to resolve their ongoing quarterback dilemma since Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement after the 2021 season. The move has sparked mixed reactions due to Rodgers’ controversial past, especially during his time with the New York Jets.

Despite the divisive opinions surrounding him, the Steelers are betting on Rodgers’ potential to elevate the franchise. He has earned a spot on the list of the Top 25 most intriguing players in the NFL, ranking as the league’s top intriguing player, according to Mike Jones of The Athletic.

“After two New York Jets seasons marked by injury and dysfunction, Rodgers joins a franchise that is both stable and stuck in neutral,” Jones wrote. “The Steelers haven’t experienced a losing season in Mike Tomlin’s 18 seasons, yet they have gone eight seasons without a playoff victory. Steelers brass believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback could help them finally get over the hump.”

One concern is Rodgers’ age and recent injury history. He is two years removed from an Achilles tendon tear, an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2023 season. Additionally, he will turn 42 in December. Historically, only two quarterbacks aged 40 or older have won a playoff game.

“The Steelers need Rodgers to help mask deficiencies like an inconsistent offensive line and run game,” Jones continued. “But a strong run game and solid supporting cast are essential for a quarterback of any age, especially one over 40.”

As the Steelers embark on the Rodgers era, many eyes will be on how he adjusts and whether this gamble can finally lead the team back to playoff success.