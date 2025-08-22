Pittsburgh, PA – The Indianapolis Colts have stirred up the NFL landscape by naming Daniel Jones their starting quarterback, sidelining 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson. This decision, announced by head coach Shane Steichen, suggests that Jones will hold the role throughout the season, casting uncertainty over Richardson’s future with the team.

Analyst Vinnie Iyer has suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers as a prime candidate to acquire Richardson, who could be available for trade. “The Steelers know they’ll be getting only one season of starting from Aaron Rodgers,” Iyer stated. He noted that Richardson’s athleticism and arm strength could be a perfect fit for Arthur Smith‘s offense, particularly with a deep threat like DK Metcalf.

While trading for Richardson would be unexpected, the Steelers seem to be preparing to secure a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. Currently, the 23-year-old Richardson has a limited resume, having completed only 47.7 percent of his passes in 2024 but possesses undeniable potential.

In recent developments, the Steelers have shown interest in enhancing their receiving corps. Jeremy Fowler reported that Pittsburgh has remained patient this offseason, focusing on young talents like Roman Wilson, who made a significant impact in practice and games.

Despite having some solid pass-catching options, including Metcalf, fans are anxious about potential injuries affecting team depth. There was an unfounded report suggesting that the Washington Commanders had proposed a trade that included a second-round pick and tight end Pat Freiermuth for wide receiver Terry McLaurin, which the Steelers swiftly declined. General Manager Omar Khan is determined to improve the roster while maintaining financial prudence.

As the 2025 season approaches, uncertainty regarding depth has fans hopeful for another play to bolster the offense. Steelers Executive Omar Khan has proven to be proactive in seeking opportunities for roster upgrades.

The situation continues to develop, and whether the Steelers will follow through on acquiring Richardson remains to be seen, but as always in the NFL, anything is possible.