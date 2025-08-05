Steelers Trade Pickens, Analyst Defends Team’s Super Bowl Legacy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially traded wide receiver George Pickens after several seasons of struggling to develop him on and off the field. The trade marks a significant shift in the team’s roster as both sides seek a fresh start.

Pickens’ departure follows repeated concerns over his maturity and performance. Despite the team’s efforts to guide him, they ultimately decided to part ways. Since the trade, Pickens has made headlines by criticizing the Steelers and comparing them unfavorably to the Dallas Cowboys, claiming the Cowboys are more synonymous with Super Bowl success.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith took issue with Pickens’ comments. “The Steelers have won more Super Bowls than the Cowboys, and that cannot be overlooked,” Smith stated. He emphasized the historical significance of Pittsburgh’s achievements, arguing that Pickens’ remarks reflect a misunderstanding of NFL history.

The ongoing debate raises questions about Pickens’ future. Should he excel with his new team and help lead them to success, the Steelers may face scrutiny for their decision to trade him. However, Pittsburgh management is hopeful that the team will thrive without him, maintaining that it was necessary for their progress.

Only time will tell if the trade was wise, but for now, Pickens and the Steelers are both looking ahead at new opportunities.