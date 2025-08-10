Steelers Wide Receiver Impressions Shine at Training Camp

LATROBE, Pa. — Several Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers are turning heads during training camp as they vie for spots on the 53-man roster ahead of the preseason opener.

One standout player is Taylor, who has shown significant progress this camp. In the third week, he has made impressive plays downfield, especially excelling at back shoulder catches. “Things are slowing down, for sure,” Taylor said about learning the offense. He made three catches during practice and added a twisting back shoulder grab during a two-minute drill.

On the other end of the spectrum, Scotty Miller has been a consistent threat against the defense. In recent practices, he displayed his skills by beating Darius Slay on a crossing route, leading to a touchdown. With DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin, he has established himself as a potential WR3, showing reliability in both one-on-one matchups and team drills.

Among defenders, cornerback James Pierre is making a name for himself with three interceptions over two days, bolstering his chances to secure a place on the team amid stiff competition. “If Pierre keeps coming up with the ball, he may lock in his spot on the 53-man team,” a source noted.

Wide receiver Wilson is also in the spotlight. Coach Mike Tomlin praised his adaptability and performance in recent practices, highlighting his ability to play in multiple positions. “He’s shown really good adaptability and position flex,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers have some injury concerns as well. Broderick Jones and Calvin Anderson are both facing injuries that could keep them out for some time. Meanwhile, Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice are sidelined, raising questions about their availability moving forward. “If the team adds another big-name injury, they may be hitting a point of worry,” an analyst commented.

With the preseason opener just around the corner, the Steelers look to finalize their roster as these players continue to make their case.