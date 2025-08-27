Sports
Steelers QB Will Howard to be Placed on Injured Reserve
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers will place rookie quarterback Will Howard on injured reserve, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The sixth-round draft pick will miss at least the first four weeks of the season after fracturing his right pinkie finger during practice on August 5.
Steelers head coach announced the news on Tuesday, noting that the team may wait to officially place Howard on IR. The decision opens up a spot for Skylar Thompson, who will step in as the team’s third-string quarterback. Mason Rudolph will be the backup to starter Aaron Rodgers.
Howard joined the Steelers after a standout season at Ohio State, leading the team to a national championship victory. Draft experts previously speculated that Pittsburgh would target a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft; they ended up selecting Howard in the sixth round. Insider reports indicated that Howard was climbing the depth chart during training camp, reportedly surpassing Thompson for the QB3 role before his injury.
Despite his recent successes in camp, Head Coach applauded Howard’s progress prior to the injury, stating he was “moving in the right direction toward full participation soon.” However, that sentiment seems to have shifted with the announcement of his placement on injured reserve.
With Rodgers taking the helm this season and Rudolph backing him up, Howard’s development may be hindered, as he will miss key preseason game action. Thompson has impressed during the preseason, completing 73.2% of his passes for 498 yards and four touchdowns, raising questions about his potential trade value.
The Steelers face a critical decision as they approach roster cuts, weighing the possibility of keeping four quarterbacks on the final roster. Until Howard is officially placed on IR, the team may explore trade opportunities for Thompson.
As the Steelers finalize their roster, Howard’s return will be contingent upon his recovery and the team’s future needs at quarterback. The decision regarding his IR status is expected soon.
Recent Posts
- Pastor Calls Out Rick Ross Amid Target Boycott Controversy
- EuroBasket 2025 Kicks Off With 24 Teams Competing
- Naomi Osaka Shines in Sparkling Outfit at US Open Victory
- Chelsea Pursues Garnacho for £40 Million Transfer Deal
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke