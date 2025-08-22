Steelers’ Will Howard Out for Preseason Game Against Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that rookie quarterback Will Howard will not play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Howard, a sixth-round draft pick, is recovering from a broken small bone in his right hand, which he sustained during practice on August 5. He has already missed the team’s first two preseason games as a result of this injury.

This latest absence means that Howard will not see any action in the preseason, potentially leaving him as the team’s No. 3 quarterback behind veterans Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph as the regular season approaches.

Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reported on the situation, noting Howard’s injury has limited his opportunity to compete for a higher position on the depth chart. The Steelers are expected to rely on Rodgers and Rudolph for any necessary quarterback play during the preseason.

As the season nears, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how Howard’s absence affects the team’s quarterback development.