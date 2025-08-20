Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas Begins Campaign at Winston-Salem Open
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Stefanos Tsitsipas kicks off his campaign in the Winston-Salem Open against Yunchaokete Bu, marking a crucial moment in his season. The match is set to take place at Wake Forest University on August 19, 2025.
Tsitsipas, currently ranked 28th in the world, is seeking to improve his standing after a disappointing season. He suffered an early exit in Cincinnati, losing in the second round to Benjamin Bonzi despite winning the first set. The former world number three’s most significant achievement this year was clinching the title in Dubai against Felix Auger-Aliassime.
On the other side of the court, Yunchaokete Bu enters the match after a hard-fought first-round victory against Chung-Hsin Tseng. Bu, who won that match with a final score of 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, is looking to capitalize on his momentum against Tsitsipas.
“It’s a great opportunity to play someone like Stefanos,” Bu said. “I just want to compete and see how far I can go.”
Last year, Tsitsipas did not compete in the Winston-Salem Open, making this his first appearance. As he looks to regain his top form, expectations are high for the Greek star to advance past the early rounds.
The match is set to be broadcasted on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and the Tennis Channel in the United States. Tennis fans are eager to see if Tsitsipas can turn around his season in this ATP 250 event.
