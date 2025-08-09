Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas Faces Fabian Marozsan at Cincinnati Open
MASON, Ohio — Two-time Grand Slam champion Stefanos Tsitsipas begins his quest to regain form at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, where he will face Hungarian player Fabian Marozsan in the Round of 64 on Saturday. Tsitsipas, the 25th seed, is coming off a disappointing first-round exit in Toronto and has struggled lately with a record of just 11-10 since winning a title in Dubai in February.
After winning in Dubai, Tsitsipas experienced a three-match losing streak, and his recent performance has put him at risk of falling further down the ATP rankings, currently sitting at No. 29. He has only secured three wins in his last five tournaments, as he failed to advance past the second round in any of the three Grand Slam events he played this year.
Marozsan, a talented player himself, has found more stable form lately, winning three out of four matches. This includes a key victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in Canada. Despite being ranked lower than Tsitsipas, Marozsan’s recent success makes him a formidable opponent.
The two players have no prior head-to-head matches on the professional circuit, providing an additional layer of intrigue. Odds for the match are even, indicating that bettors see it as a closely contested affair.
As the match approaches, predictions suggest Tsitsipas holds a 59% chance of winning, according to simulations. However, his recent struggles raise questions about his ability to consistently perform at a high level. The match is set to commence at 1:10 PM ET at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, providing Tsitsipas an opportunity to turn things around on his favored hard court surface.
