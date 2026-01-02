Stefanos Tsitsipas Ponders Retirement Due to Severe Back Pain

Perth, Australia – Stefanos Tsitsipas, the former world number three, revealed on Thursday that he considered retiring from professional tennis due to debilitating back pain during the 2025 season. The 27-year-old Greek athlete experienced a decline in performance, finishing the year ranked 36th in the ATP rankings after struggling with injuries.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the United Cup, Tsitsipas reflected on the difficult past few months. He stated, “I got really scared after my U.S. Open loss because I couldn’t walk for two days. When things like that happen, you start reconsidering the future of your career.” His fears stemmed from a season where he only played two singles matches for Greece in the Davis Cup following a second-round exit at the U.S. Open.

Tsitsipas discussed his recovery process, expressing hope that ongoing medical treatment would restore him to form. “I did all the necessary actions and took all the necessary steps to rehabilitate,” he said. “I am excited to see how my training responds to my back situation.”

After five weeks of off-season training without pain, Tsitsipas is optimistic about competing in the United Cup. He will lead Team Greece alongside fellow competitor Maria Sakkari, facing off against Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu.

<p“My biggest win for 2026 would be to not have to worry about finishing matches,” Tsitsipas added. He recognized the importance of mental and physical wellness as he prepares for the upcoming season, declaring, “I put in the work. The most important thing is full belief that I can come back to where I was.”

As he gears up to face Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuki in his first match of 2026, Tsitsipas remains committed to overcoming his challenges on the court. “I want to deliver for 2026 and the United Cup,” he said, confident in his ability to compete at his highest level once more.