Stefanos Tsitsipas Returns to Training with Father After Coach Split

Toronto, Canada – Just two days after announcing his split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, Stefanos Tsitsipas was back on the practice court in Toronto on Friday, training under the watchful eye of his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas.

The former No. 3 player in the ATP Rankings was seen working diligently under the hot Canadian sun, participating in an intense afternoon training session. Tsitsipas, who has a 19-13 start to his season, is eager for a strong showing in the tournament, where he is seeded 23rd.

On social media Wednesday, the 26-year-old explained the reasons for his coaching change. He expressed gratitude for his time with Ivanisevic, stating, “Working with Goran was brief but an intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey. I’m thankful for the time, effort, and energy he dedicated to me and my team.”

Ivanisevic also commented on their discussion, clarifying that the decision was mutual. “We had a nice chat, it’s something that’s been going on for the last ten days, there’s no bad blood, we thanked each other,” he said. He added, “The only person who can coach him is his dad. He played the best tennis with him; he knows him best, it’s a family project.”

In the second round of the tournament, Tsitsipas will take on an opponent from Australia or a qualifier.