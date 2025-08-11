Stefanos Tsitsipas Reunites with Father as Coach Ahead of Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to revitalize his tennis career by reuniting with his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, as his coach. This decision comes after a difficult period that saw the 26-year-old Greek player struggle with his ranking and form.

After parting ways with several coaches, including Goran Ivanisevic, Tsitsipas faced a significant drop in the PIF ATP Rankings, reaching his lowest position since 2018. He opened the Cincinnati Open with a win against Fabian Marozsan, marking his first victory since his father returned to the coaching role.

“It might not be something smooth that suddenly you see the right outcome out of it, but the reunion is about figuring out the person who cares the most about me,” Tsitsipas said. He expressed optimism that working closely with his father would enhance his training and performance.

The two have faced challenges in their professional relationship, including earlier public disagreements. However, Tsitsipas believes both he and his father have grown since their last separation and are committed to improving their communication.

“I feel like his perception about certain things has changed towards the better. I’m hoping we can work towards that together,” Tsitsipas added.

Focusing on the technical aspects of his game has become crucial for Tsitsipas, particularly as he builds back his confidence. He noted that adjustments are necessary but not as fundamental as changing his strokes. “I’m a technical player, I rely a lot on my technique,” he said. “To do that, I need someone with a good eye, who will spend hours on the court refining my skills.”

Tsitsipas is set to face Benjamin Bonzi on Monday in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open. He currently holds a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head matchup.