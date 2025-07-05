Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Confirm Romance After Her Divorce

NACHARAM, India — Stefon Diggs, an NFL star, and rapper Cardi B are now officially a couple, following months of speculation about their relationship. The news comes shortly after Cardi B announced her divorce from offset, sparking interest among fans.

Fans first noticed the change when Diggs shared a recent post on social media, which featured several pictures of him enjoying tropical activities like “island hopping.” However, one picture, where he dons a large silver necklace, raised eyebrows, leading to comparisons with Cardi B’s ex-husband, Offset. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out the similarities, prompting mixed reactions.

One fan, under the username @PinkFriday_Anti, wrote, “She really went and got a man who’s identical to offset ??😭😭this b*tch is sick.” Another chimed in, asking if Diggs looked like a “cleaner, healthier Offset.” These comments indicate that fans are keeping a close eye on the relationship dynamics.

Despite initially denying any romantic link to Diggs, Cardi B appears to be moving forward as she enjoys the success of her latest single. The rapper publicly acknowledged her struggle with releasing new music and apologized to Atlantic Records for her previous behavior, revealing she has been working through her emotions following the end of her marriage.

In the meantime, Stefon Diggs continues to support Cardi B, making his admiration for her known through social media interactions. Their recent activities together suggest they are both embracing this new chapter in their lives.