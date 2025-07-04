Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Seen Together Amid Controversy

BOSTON, Massachusetts — NFL star Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B are reportedly dating, having been spotted in Paris recently, walking hand in hand. The pair’s rumored relationship has become a focal point for fans following Diggs’ past controversy.

In October 2024, Diggs faced accusations from Chris Blake Griffith, who alleged that Diggs sexually assaulted him. Griffith also claimed that Diggs’ brother, Darez, assaulted him in an elevator to silence him. Despite the serious nature of the accusations, Diggs has not publicly commented on the matter.

As speculation about his love life gains traction, Diggs has been focusing on training with the New England Patriots, having signed a new contract. Witnesses reported seeing him and Cardi B enjoying a night out at an upscale club in Paris.

The rumors surrounding Diggs and Cardi B began last year, with both of them initially denying any romantic involvement. Despite the past accusations against him, Griffith has not pursued legal action against Diggs. It seems both Diggs and Cardi B are now committed to supporting each other in their respective careers.

While Cardi B is experiencing renewed success after a music hiatus, Diggs appears to be keeping his mind on football and personal growth, indicated by their recent public appearances together.

As their relationship develops publicly, the focus will now be on whether Diggs can maintain his commitment to professional sports alongside this new romantic adventure.