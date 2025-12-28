Stefon Diggs Celebrates Christmas with Children, Cardi B Absent

Boston, MA — Stefon Diggs shared glimpses of his Christmas holiday with fans through a series of Instagram Story posts featuring his three children. The New England Patriots wide receiver hinted at celebrating separately from his girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, and their newborn son.

On Thursday, Diggs posted a heartwarming photo of himself alongside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, holding one of his baby boys. He captioned the image, ‘One of my boys first Christmas.’ The identity of the child’s mother remains unknown.

Another image featured Diggs cuddling his daughter Charliee, who he shares with Instagram model Lord Gisselle, also known as Aileen Lopera. Diggs then reposted a photo from Cardi B’s Instagram, showing her holding their newborn son, born last month.

In a playful tone, the 32-year-old athlete captioned his post with, ‘Miss Yaw!!!’ indicating that he spent the holidays apart from Cardi and their baby. He jokingly added, ‘Don’t be squeezing him too tight you making him soft.’

Cardi B, who is 33, celebrated with her three children from her previous relationship with Offset: daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave, 4. She filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in 2024. Following the split, both have been focused on custody arrangements for their kids.

Diggs’ relationship with Cardi B became public in February 2025, and Cardi revealed she was expecting their first child together in September of the same year. Their son was born on November 4, 2025, adding to Diggs’ growing family.

Additionally, Diggs has a 9-year-old daughter named Nova, believed to be from his previous relationship with Tyler-Marie in October 2016. Page Six has reached out to representatives for comments from both Diggs and Cardi B regarding their holiday plans.