Stefon Diggs Faces Felony Charges in Chef Assault Incident

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery after an alleged December 2 incident involving his private chef. The charges were filed in Dedham District Court on December 29.

The incident reportedly arose from a dispute over unpaid wages. According to court documents, Diggs allegedly confronted the chef at his residential property after she indicated she was owed a month’s pay due to being sent home the previous month. This financial dispute escalated when Diggs purportedly smacked the chef and attempted to choke her using his elbow.

The chef described to police that during the altercation, she had difficulty breathing and feared she might black out. She claimed that Diggs also threw her onto a bed during the encounter.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, legal experts suggest the case might lack substantial evidence. The chef did not document her injuries with photographs and may not have clear corroborating evidence. Legal analyst Michael McCann noted that text messages exchanged between Diggs and the chef could play a pivotal role in the legal proceedings.

After the incident, the chef decided not to initially pursue charges but changed her mind while filing a report on December 16. Text messages indicate ongoing discussions about payment, with Diggs reportedly responding harshly to her requests.

In a response issued through his attorney, Diggs categorically denied the allegations, labeling them unsubstantiated and linked to a financial dispute. His attorney stated, ‘Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.’

The Patriots organization has expressed its support for Diggs, acknowledging awareness of the situation while committing to cooperate with legal authorities. Diggs is scheduled for arraignment on January 23, 2026.

As of now, his standing with the Patriots and potential impact on the upcoming playoff match remains uncertain. Fans have expressed concern over the implications of the charges on the team’s season. Diggs has had a notable season, recording 82 receptions for 970 yards before this incident.