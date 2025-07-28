Stefon Diggs Shines in Training Camp Despite ACL Recovery Setbacks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Stefon Diggs, the veteran wide receiver, showcased his skills during the fourth day of training camp on Saturday. Diggs is recovering from an ACL tear but has been actively participating with the No. 1 offense and quarterback Drake Maye.

During the 11-on-11 sessions, Diggs took 19 snaps, demonstrating varying levels of intensity. He logged two catches but had one drop, marking a first for him in this training camp. In seven-on-seven drills, Diggs had four snaps and made one successful catch.

A notable moment occurred when cornerback Christian Gonzalez made an impressive play, knocking the ball away from Diggs along the sideline. The two players collided with a Gatorade bucket at the end of the action, causing a momentary scare. Fortunately, both players recovered quickly and resumed practice without injury.

The daily check-in on Diggs highlights his gradual return to form, as he continues to adapt and contribute to the team amidst his recovery.