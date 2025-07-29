Entertainment
Stella Banderas and Alex Gruszynski Set for Fall Wedding in Spain
Málaga, Spain – Stella Banderas, daughter of actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, is set to marry American financier Alex Gruszynski this October. The couple, both 28, has opted for a low-key ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, according to recent reports.
Nicole Kimpel, a close friend of the family, is expected to be in attendance. Recently, Kimpel shared some details about her own wedding preparations but declined to comment on Banderas’ wedding plans when approached by reporters in Marbella. Instead, she simply smiled and maintained that they were enjoying their vacation.
Stella and Alex, who have been together since their teenage years, are choosing to marry in Spain, a decision that reflects Stella’s strong connection to her roots. Born in Marbella in 1996, she has often expressed her love for her homeland, despite living in the United States for much of her life.
Last August, Stella announced her engagement on social media, showcasing her stunning engagement ring. As the wedding approaches, two potential venues are being considered: Ribera del Duero, known for its scenic vineyards, and Andalusia, a region close to Stella’s heart.
Antonio Banderas expressed his emotions about his only daughter’s upcoming wedding, stating, “Our little girl is getting married,” during a press event last December. With plans to blend Hollywood glamour with Andalusian traditions, the wedding is anticipated to be a unique celebration of culture and love.
