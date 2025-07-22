Stellantis Reports €300M Loss Due to U.S. Tariffs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, W.I. – Stellantis, the automotive company behind Vauxhall, Jeep, and Fiat, has reported a €300 million ($349.2 million) loss attributed to U.S. tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump. The company stated that the financial setback resulted from disrupted trade and a reduction in planned production.

The tariffs, imposed in April, have created uncertainty in global car trade and supply chains. Stellantis, which owns 14 different automotive brands including Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Chrysler, faced a 25% drop in shipments to North America from April to June compared to the previous year.

“We are seeing a significant impact on our sales and operations in the U.S. due to the tariffs,” a Stellantis spokesperson said. The company reported a total sales decrease of 10% during this same period.

Although Stellantis operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., it also produces vehicles in Canada, Mexico, Europe, and South America. The company has forecasted €74.3 billion in revenues for the first half of the year, but it expects a net loss of €2.3 billion, including the effects of tariffs.

When the tariffs were introduced, President Trump claimed they would strengthen the American car manufacturing industry. However, some manufacturers, like Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), were prompted to halt exports to the U.S. in response to the tariffs. JLR recently downgraded its profit predictions after temporarily pausing shipments in April, only resuming exports after a deal was struck between the UK and U.S. in May to lower certain tariffs.

As global negotiations continue, and additional countries assess their economic response to Trump’s tariffs, Stellantis remains cautious about future trade dynamics.