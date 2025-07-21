Stephan Sterns Set to Plead Guilty in Murder of Madeline Soto

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Stephan Sterns is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon, where he is expected to plead guilty to the murder and sexual assault of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. This plea could help him avoid the death penalty.

Sterns had initially pleaded not guilty but has reportedly decided to change his plea just one day before he was set to go on trial for sexual abuse charges. He faces a total of 60 counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of Soto, with some evidence indicating that the abuse may have occurred over several years and recorded on his phone.

Madeline Soto was reported missing on February 26, 2024, shortly after her 13th birthday. Her body was discovered on March 1, 2024, hidden in a wooded area along Hickory Tree Road near St. Cloud. Investigators believe Sterns, who was the boyfriend of Soto’s mother, sexually assaulted and strangled her before disposing of her body.

In the days following her disappearance, authorities found disturbing evidence on Sterns’ devices. Despite erasing his phone, detectives recovered explicit material that suggested years of abuse, prompting them to arrest him shortly after Soto’s body was found.

Legal experts suggest that if Sterns agrees to a plea deal, it may lead to a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, as a way to avoid a lengthy trial and the potential death penalty. Assistant State Attorney’s Office had indicated earlier plans to pursue the death penalty during the upcoming trial.

The hearing, scheduled for 1:30 p.m., will also allow family members of Soto to address the court. However, the judge has the discretion to accept or reject the plea agreement, which could lead to the resumption of a trial for the sexual abuse charges.