Stephanie Vaquer Hints at Future MMA Career with UFC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — WWE star Stephanie Vaquer has expressed her interest in exploring a career in mixed martial arts, particularly with the UFC. During a recent interview, Vaquer shared her passion for UFC and her training experiences at the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico.

“I love UFC. I love training in Mexico in a performance center for UFC with a really good friend, so I’m a big fan of UFC,” Vaquer said. She dreams of collaborating with UFC fighter Ignacio Bahamondes, highlighting their friendship and shared understanding of the discipline required in both wrestling and MMA.

Vaquer, who joined WWE in 2024 after a successful independent circuit career, currently faces the biggest challenge of her wrestling career. She is set to compete against Iyo Sky at WWE’s first Wrestlepalooza event this weekend in Indianapolis, with the winner crowned the WWE Women’s World Champion.

The former Clash in Paris title match against Naomi was canceled, prompting WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to schedule Vaquer for this critical match. “I hope one day we can do something together,” Vaquer added regarding her ambitions in MMA.

The Wrestlepalooza event will also feature prominent matches, including Brock Lesnar versus John Cena, and CM Punk and AJ Lee facing Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Additionally, the event has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with AEW‘s All Out pay-per-view.

Fans are eager to see how Vaquer’s wrestling endeavors unfold, especially as she hints at a possible crossover into MMA, a path she is taking seriously with her ongoing training. As she continues her ascent in WWE, the wrestling world is keenly watching her potential move to the cage.