Sports
Stephanie Vaquer Wins Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025
ATLANTA, Georgia — Stephanie Vaquer triumphed in a frenetic Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025, earning her place as the number one contender for the Women’s World Championship set for Clash in Paris on August 31st.
The Battle Royal featured top talents from WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, including fan-favorite Nikki Bella, making a notable return to the ring. The competition showcased a mix of veterans and emerging stars, all vying for a chance at championship glory.
As the match climaxed, the last four competitors were Bella, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Vaquer. In a stunning display of teamwork, Vaquer and Legend eliminated Jax before turning their attention to Bella.
After an intense exchange, Vaquer executed her signature move, the Devil’s Kiss, to eliminate Legend. The crowd erupted as Vaquer stood as the final competitor in the ring, securing her opportunity at the championship.
This match was a key highlight of the event, which also included various championship matches featuring notable competitors like Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton. Fans eagerly await the upcoming Clash in Paris, where Vaquer will challenge for the championship.
