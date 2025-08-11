Stephen Colbert Critiques CBS After Trump Settlement

NEW YORK, NY — Late-night host Stephen Colbert criticized CBS‘s parent company, Paramount, on Monday for its settlement with former President Donald Trump over an election interference lawsuit. The lawsuit claimed CBS misrepresented Trump in a ‘60 Minutes’ segment featuring then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

CBS News staff members expressed a sense of cautious optimism as new Paramount CEO David Ellison visited the network shortly after the merger closed. Ellison’s visit included a stop at CBS News’ New York City headquarters, where he participated in the morning editorial meeting and greeted staff members.

“Everyone was happy he stopped by the meeting, and they made it clear it was his first stop after closing the deal,” stated one CBS News employee. Colleague feedback indicated Ellison was complimentary of the team, showing support amid ongoing concerns about the merger’s impact.

Ellison, previously an executive at Skydance Media, took over after months of challenges for CBS News. The merger’s abrupt conclusion also came with the announcement that CBS and Paramount would settle Trump’s lawsuit for more than $30 million. This amount included $16 million allocated for Trump’s presidential library.

Employees remain concerned about the fallout from the lawsuit, with one CBS News executive resigning earlier this year, citing a loss of editorial independence during the legal battle. Wendy McMahon, CBS News President, was also ousted, stating that the company no longer agreed on the path forward.

Though Ellison has not appointed a new long-term head for CBS News, he praised the legacy of the network, referencing its reputable history in American broadcast journalism. “We intend to honor and carry forward” the legacy, he stated on CNBC, highlighting the need for a balanced approach free from political distractions.

While Ellison’s leadership strategies remain in development, his early engagement with CBS News staff was seen as a positive sign of his intentions for the division’s future.