Brooklyn, New York — Stephen Curry scored 27 points in Monday’s game, helping the Golden State Warriors defeat the Brooklyn Nets. With this performance, he passed Kevin Garnett to take the 21st spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring leaderboard.

Curry made a critical 3-pointer during the fourth quarter, bringing his career points total to 26,072, outperforming Garnett, who had 26,071 points. Curry finished the game with a shooting line of 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-12 from beyond the arc.

The 37-year-old Curry recently became the 22nd player in NBA history to reach 26,000 career points. This milestone came in the third quarter of a game against Dallas, where he scored 10 consecutive points during a pivotal stretch.

Currently, Curry is just 319 points shy of passing Hall of Famer John Havlicek for 20th place and 321 points behind Paul Pierce for 19th place.

The Warriors’ victory over the Nets marked their fourth win in the past five games, snapping Brooklyn’s three-game winning streak. Curry’s performance has kept him in the conversation as one of the top scorers in the league, even as the Warriors have faced ups and downs this season.

In addition to his on-court achievements, Curry has been recognized off the court as well. Davidson College, his alma mater, has honored him by renaming a highway exit to the Stephen Curry Interchange. This dedication highlights his lasting legacy in college basketball, where he is the all-time leading scorer at Davidson.

As Curry continues to chase history, his influence both on and off the court remains strong, and his remarkable journey through basketball is far from over.