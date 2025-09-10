Stephen Curry Reflects on NBA Moments at Book Launch

OAKLAND, California — Stephen Curry celebrated the release of his new book, Shot Ready, by reminiscing about key moments in his basketball career on September 10, 2025. The two-time NBA MVP shared stories from his past, including an amusing mishap during his MVP award presentation.

At the event, Curry displayed a series of photos from his NBA journey, recounting highlights that filled him with nostalgia. One memorable moment occurred during his MVP award night when he attempted to shake hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. However, the handshake did not take place as Silver overlooked the gesture while picking up the trophy. Curry shared this anecdote with humor, saying, “That was right after a very awkward missed handshake moment. I didn’t know what to do.” His recollection drew laughter from the audience.

Curry also looked back on his draft night, recalling the nerve-wracking anticipation he felt before being selected by the Golden State Warriors as the seventh overall pick in 2009. He described the experience with excitement, saying, “This is the moment you dream of, obviously, just in terms of hearing your name called.” He added, “I was hungry as all get up. I’m sitting in the green room, waiting for my name to be called.”

In his book, Curry emphasizes themes of belief and resilience, stating, “It’s more than a story about basketball; it’s a story about belief, resilience, and doing the work when no one’s watching.” He dedicated the book to young dreamers who have faced underestimation throughout their lives.

Fans were eager for the book’s release, praising Curry’s ability not just as an athlete but as an author. He has previously written three children’s books, further showcasing his commitment to encouraging others through his platform. Curry’s charitable foundation, Eat.Learn.Play., also reflects his dedication to helping children by providing essential resources.

With Shot Ready, Curry invites readers to engage with his journey and the lessons learned along the way, far beyond the basketball court.