Stephen Curry Ventures Beyond Basketball: Expanding into Entertainment

Stephen Curry, renowned for his outstanding achievements including four NBA championships, two NBA MVP Awards, and an Olympic gold medal, is now broadening his horizons towards Hollywood. The Golden State Warriors star is currently starring in a comedy on NBCUniversal‘s Peacock and working to establish himself as a media mogul with a full slate of projects through his company, Unanimous Media.

Over a meal in New York, Curry, accompanied by Unanimous CEO Erick Peyton, elaborated on their vision for transforming the company into a prominent entertainment entity. They discussed Curry’s aspirations to delve deeper into acting, with Peyton highlighting a diverse “menu” of opportunities being developed for Curry for when he decides to retire from basketball.

Unanimous Media, which has recently expanded its scope, aims to branch into various media forms ranging from TV and film to publishing and podcasting. Curry emphasized the long-term strategy geared towards creating inclusive stories that extend beyond his personal brand. Their latest project, ‘Mr. Throwback,’ is gaining momentum and aligning perfectly with Curry’s transformative journey in acting.

Curry expressed his commitment to taking acting seriously, wanting to ensure thorough preparation before stepping into roles. His wife, Ayesha Curry, also an accomplished actress, has been a guiding force, encouraging him to explore opportunities in front of the camera, adding exciting new dimensions to his versatile career.

Discussing the challenges of balancing his sports career with his entertainment ambitions, Curry noted the importance of surrounding himself with the right team. Unanimous Media’s projects span across diverse formats, including potential animation undertakings, documentaries, gaming collaborations, and live programming envisaged to inspire and present varied narratives.

Peyton highlighted their partnership with NBC, which emerged victorious after a competitive bidding process for ‘Mr. Throwback.’ The collaboration aligns with NBC’s sports-centric programming, enhancing the show’s reach and popularity. Curry’s proactive support for the series even extended to a nod on the Olympic gold medal stand, showcasing his dedication to the project.

The journey of establishing Unanimous Media as a formidable force entails winning trust within the industry, a sentiment echoed by Peyton. Despite occasional challenges, such as scheduling around Curry’s NBA commitments, the team remains optimistic about the future, driven by Curry’s energetic and genuine engagement with all facets of their creative endeavors.